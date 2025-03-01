Collin Sexton Injury: Won't play Sunday

Sexton is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left ankle injury management.

The Jazz will be without several of their regular starters Sunday, either due to rest or injury management, and this means Sexton will sit out as well. The veteran guard played only 17 minutes in the win over the Timberwolves on Friday in what was his first appearance since a 10-game absence between Feb. 5 and Feb. 26. It seems the Jazz are simply being cautious with Sexton's recovery process.