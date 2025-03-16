Collin Sexton News: Team-high 22 points in loss
Sexton contributed 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Sunday's performance was Sexton's 22nd of the campaign reaching the 20-point marker. With Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson both dealing with foot injuries, Sexton should continue to operate as one of Utah's go-to scoring options as long as the former two are sidelined. Sexton has averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes through his last seven appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see Sexton pop up on the injury report ahead of Monday's tilt against the Bulls, though.
