Daishen Nix News: Collects triple-double in win

Nix recorded 23 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 100-87 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Nix stuffed the stat sheet on the way to victory, leading his squad in points, assists and steals. He was cut loose by the Kings on Feb. 18 after his 10-day contract expired and will continue to see playing time with the Vipers while seeking another NBA opportunity.