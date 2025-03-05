Fantasy Basketball
Daishen Nix News: Posts double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:29pm

Nix played 34 minutes Tuesday during Rio Grande Valley's 124-119 win versus Sioux Falls and compiled 19 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists and four steals.

Nix racked up a season-high 13 assists during Tuesday's victory en route to compiling his sixth double-double of the campaign. However, he was also careless with the ball at times, as his six turnovers were the most on the team.

