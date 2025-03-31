Daishen Nix News: Team-high 23 points in loss

Nix recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Although he tied for the team high with four turnovers, Nix led the squad in both points and dimes Saturday. The 23-year-old swingman closes out the month of March with averages of 15.3 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes over 13 appearances.