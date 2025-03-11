Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Russell is coming off a disappointing performance against the Lakers, finishing with just eight points in 28 minutes. Now the veteran guard will miss the second game of a back-to-back to manage an ankle issue, likely resulting in Keon Johnson getting more time on the floor Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets

