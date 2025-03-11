D'Angelo Russell Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Russell is coming off a disappointing performance against the Lakers, finishing with just eight points in 28 minutes. Now the veteran guard will miss the second game of a back-to-back to manage an ankle issue, likely resulting in Keon Johnson getting more time on the floor Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now