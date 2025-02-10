Fantasy Basketball
D'Angelo Russell headshot

D'Angelo Russell News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Russell (illness) is available for Monday's game against Charlotte, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell will shake off a questionable tag and suit up Monday. The 28-year-old has seen a dip in playing time despite being a mainstay in the starting five. Russell has averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across only 23.2 minutes per contest in his last five outings.

D'Angelo Russell
Brooklyn Nets
