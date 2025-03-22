Fantasy Basketball
Donovan Clingan headshot

Donovan Clingan Injury: Listed questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:28pm

Clingan (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Clingan missed the upset win over the Nuggets on Friday due to an illness, but prior to that, he had started in 16 straight contests, although part of that was due to the absences of Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee). Clingan should return to the starting lineup immediately if deemed available for Sunday's contest. He's averaging 8.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in those 16 previous contests.

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
