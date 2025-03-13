Donovan Clingan News: Three rejections Wednesday

Clingan amassed six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to New York.

The rookie center continues to make his presence felt at the rim. Clingan has recorded multiple blocks in three straight games and eight of 13 since Deandre Ayton (calf) was sidelined, a stretch in which the UConn product has averaged 8.1 points, 9.5 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 23.7 minutes a contest while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.