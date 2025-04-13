Fantasy Basketball
Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Goes to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 1:31pm

Green went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a neck issue, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green appeared to injure his neck after diving for a loose ball that went out of bounds. He was replaced by Kevon Looney at the 6:22 mark, and Green went to the locker room after a quick conversation with trainers. Looney and Jonathan Kuminga would likely see an uptick in playing time if Green is unable to return to Sunday's contest.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
