Georges Niang News: Cleared from injury report
Niang (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Niang missed Sunday's regular-season finale against Orlando for rest purposes, but he's cleared to play in Tuesday's meeting with the Magic. The veteran sharpshooter should play a significant role as a floor spacer off the bench, having averaged 11.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 19.4 minutes across his final 12 games of the regular season. Niang shot 44.9 percent from downtown during this period.
