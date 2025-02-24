NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We begin the last week in February with an eight-game slate, and we've got you covered with the best DFS options for Monday's FanDuel contests. The first tip-off for the slate is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The DEN/IND game wins the battle of projected totals by a wide margin, but I also think the CHI/PHI game will generate some fireworks. Although Domantas Sabonis was the only player we pulled for the Kings, I think their matchup could yield some more options - explore their roster further.

INJURIES

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Tyrese Maxey (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

Injury management techniques for Embiid's knee are not helping, and we may see him shut down for a while until they rectify the issue if he's out. Guerschon Yabusele ($5,400) will start in his place. Jared Butler ($4,400) would be a low-cost pivot if Maxey is out, but I'm more comfortable giving increased attention to Quentin Grimes ($5,500).

LAC Kawhi Leonard (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

LAC Norman Powell (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Leonard could be available for the tail end of the back-to-back, but Powell's status is less certain. Derrick Jones ($4,200) would receive more playing time in either case.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Walker Kessler (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA John Collins (back) - OUT

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) -OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

While I think one or more of these players will return for Monday's game, the first unit will look quite different. Kyle Filipowski ($4,500) and Brice Sensabaugh ($4,000) will be set up for increased action.

CHA Mark Williams (foot) - OUT

Jusuf Nurkic ($5,800) should start in Williams' place, but I also like Miles Bridges ($8,600) as a spend-up option.

Rudy Gobert (back) - OUT

Naz Reid ($8,100) is a bit overpriced, but he's Minnesota's best frontcourt option with Gobert and Julius Randle (groin) out. Gobert has a shot to return, so keep an eye on his status before committing to Reid.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have four players listed above $10k for Monday's slate, but it's probably safe to exclude Embiid given his current injury status. I won't fault anyone for Spending up for Nikola Jokic ($12,800) or presumptive MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400), but value options at both positions don't make them absolutely necessary.

Domantas Sabonis ($9,900) and his dual eligibility are a good fit against the Hornets given Williams' status, making him a great bet in the $9k range. James Harden ($9,400) should be another solid pick at this salary level.

Ivica Zubac ($8,000) and Bam Adebayo ($8,200) are solid elite discounts for big men at the $8k level. Given the high projected total of the game, I also think Tyrese Haliburton ($8,600) is worth a shot.

Also consider: Pascal Siakam, IND ($8,000) vs. DEN

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,500) @ PHI

Giddey continues to light it up for the Bulls, and he's coming off one of his best performances of the season. He put up 60.4 FDFP against the Suns Saturday night, and it's apparent that Zach LaVine's departure is doing wonders for his bottom line.

Paul George, PHI ($7,200) vs. CHI

A potential extended absence for Embiid is imminent, and although Tyrese Maxey is the anointed leader of the offense, the Sixers really need George to show his worth down the stretch. George has the potential to give us big numbers, but he'll need to do it more often to keep the Sixers from slipping out of playoff contention.

Deni Avdija, POR ($7,000) @ UTA

Avdija didn't pay off for me Saturday night, but Portland will face a beatable Utah squad that could be missing most of its starting lineup. Avdija has been the top scorer often, so we're hoping for a similar outcome.

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($6,900) @ WAS

This may be Johnson's last day below $7,000, and I predict he will be an impactful DFS option down the stretch. Although the Nets are hurting at multiple positions, their surprise win over the Sixers proved that they aren't quite ready to throw in the towel, and Johnson is the crucial piece that could keep them playoff-relevant.

Keyonte George, UTA ($6,400) vs. POR

The Jazz are hurting in the backcourt, so going with George makes a lot of sense, especially with their usual starters on the sidelines. George turned heads in the Rising Stars game and had one of his best games of the season Saturday against the Rockets, so the youngster is definitely trending up.

VALUE PLAYS

In addition to the pivots in the injury section, I've outlined a value player at every position to help you stay under the salary cap.

PG Scoot Henderson, POR ($5,200)

SG/SF Keon Johnson, BKN ($5,700)

SF/PF Matas Buzelis, CHI ($5,100)

PF Georges Niang, ATL ($4,500)

C Donovan Clingan, POR ($6,000)

