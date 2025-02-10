Fantasy Basketball
Georges Niang headshot

Georges Niang News: Coming off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 3:41pm

Niang is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Magic on Monday.

Niang was inserted into the starting five for his Hawks debut against the Wizards on Saturday, and he finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 26 minutes in a 125-111 victory. However, Niang will serve in a reserve role Monday as Atlanta goes with Mouhamed Gueye in the starting lineup.

