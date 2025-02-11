Herbert Jones Injury: Expected to miss rest of season

New Orleans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Tuesday that he expects Jones (shoulder) to miss the remainder of the season, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Jones is still recovering from the posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that he sustained Jan. 8. He was spotted getting up some light shooting in early February, but there was never any indication that he was close to returning. Considering the Pelicans don't have much to play for in the final couple months, it makes a lot of sense for the franchise to exercise caution. In 20 total regular-season appearances, Jones produced averages of 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.