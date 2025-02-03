NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at DET: Hawks on eight-game slide; Pistons 12-11 at home

WAS at CHA: Wizards 1-9 in last 10 games; Hornets on four-game slide

HOU at NYK: Rockets on two-game slide; Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games

SAS at MEM: Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games; Grizzlies 8-2 in last 10 games

SAC at MIN: Kings on two-game slide; Timberwolves 6-4 in last 10 games

MIL at OKC: Bucks on three-game slide; Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games

NOP at DEN: Pelicans on five-game slide; Nuggets on two-game win streak

IND at UTA: Pacers on three-game win streak; Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (personal), Clint Capela (back): OUT

WAS - Jordan Poole (illness): Questionable; Alex Sarr (ankle): OUT

CHA - Vasilije Micic (ankle): Questionable; Tidjane Salaun (illness): Doubtful; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (abdomen), Josh Okogie (hamstring): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (calf), Jock Landale (illness): Questionable; Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (illness), De'Aaron Fox (not injury related): Questionable; Jordan McLaughlin (not injury related): OUT

MEM - Brandon Clarke (back), Ja Morant (shoulder): Questionable; Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (ankle): OUT

SAC - Zach LaVine (personal): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (illness), Naz Reid (finger): Questionable; Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (groin): OUT

MIL - Damian Lillard (groin), Brook Lopez (back): Questionable; Bobby Portis (personal): Doubtful; Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (ankle), Cason Wallace (shoulder), Jalen Williams (wrist): OUT

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (illness), Daniel Theis (thumb): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder): OUT

DEN - Peyton Watson (knee), Russell Westbrook (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,200) at Jazz

Haliburton surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 54.3, while averaging 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five outings. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,600) vs. Rockets

Brunson finished with just 29.0 DK points in the most recent game, but he is averaging 28.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 outings, including two with more than 60 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Rockets, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,600) at Jazz

Siakam topped 50 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across the last 10 games. He should keep up the production with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points and fifth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,300) vs. Spurs

Jackson topped the 20-point mark in each of the last seven games and is averaging 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span, including four games with over 40 DK points. He also topped 30 DK points in recent back-to-back meetings against the Spurs, and he should come up with another solid performance as the Spurs are giving up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game. He could also be up for a major break if Victor Wembanyama is sidelined.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($8,400) vs. Wizards

After sitting out back-to-back games, Williams returned with a 50.3 DK-point performance in the Hornets' most recent outing, as he delivered 20 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a loss to the Nuggets on Saturday. He is averaging 19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks across his last 10 appearances, and he has a great chance to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,300) vs. Pelicans

Jokic continues to put up incredible numbers, averaging 24.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks across the last 10 games, including four with more than 70 DK points and a high of 99.0. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's seventh-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($6,300) at Timberwolves

DeRozan is averaging a modest 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across the last five games, with a high of 34.5 DK points. However, he has an opportunity to take on a larger role in the offense with the departure of De'Aaron Fox, and prior to Zach LaVine's debut with the squad.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,400) vs. Hawks

Duren is coming off four straight double-doubles and topped 40 DK points in three of those outings. He is also averaging 14.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games. He should prosper against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Kings

Conley is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals over eight consecutive starts, including a high of 42.3 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Kings, who are dealing with a shuffle in their backcourt after the departure of De'Aaron Fox and give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Tim Hardaway, Pistons ($4,100) vs. Hawks

Hardaway is averaging 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 31.0 DK points. He should deliver solid production with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($4,500) vs. Pelicans

Gordon is up for a fourth consecutive start after averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last three outings. He faces a great opportunity to flourish against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.