NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP vs. MEM: The Grizzlies have won all three games against the Pels this season and are looking for the season sweep here.

PHI vs. UTA: The Sixers beat the Jazz earlier this season and have won four of their last five meetings.

MIL vs. CLE: The Cavs have won four straight games over the Bucks and are looking for a season sweep here.

MIN vs. SAS: The T'Wolves have won six of their last eight games over the Spurs.

POR vs. DET: The Pistons beat the Blazers earlier this year, but Portland won eight of their previous nine matchups.

LAC vs. SAC: The Clippers have won both games against the Kings this season.

DET, MIL and NOP are playing the second half of a B2B set.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Players Ruled OUT in Red

MEM - Jaren Jackson (ankle), Santi Aldama (calf)

NOP - Dejounte Murray (leg), Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum/Zion Williamson (B2B)

UTA - Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Walker Kessler (TANKING)

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (back), Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin)

MIL - Bobby Portis (suspension), Gary Trent (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo/Damian Lillard (B2B)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder)

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back)

DET - Jaden Ivey (leg), Tobias Harris (personal)

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf), Deni Avdija (quad), Robert Williams (knee)

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), Malik Monk (toe)

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee)

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,200) at Trail Blazers

Detroit has been the biggest surprise in the NBA and Cunningham is a major reason why. The All-Star has scored at least 38 DraftKings points in 23 of his last 26 outings, posting a 51-point average in that span. He's really been asked to take over since Jaden Ivey got injured, and it's led to that fantasy floor and average mentioned above. Both of those should be easy to topple in this matchup, with Portland posting a 20th OPRK against opposing point guards. In their last meeting two months ago, Cade collected 32 points, six rebounds and nine assists en route to 55 fantasy points.

James Harden, Clippers ($10,000) vs. Kings

This former MVP has played at an All-Star level all season, but he's really taken over recently. Harden has scored at least 42 DraftKings points in 11 of his last 12 outings. He's also got a 52-point average in that span, showcasing a 67-point upside earlier this week. One of those games is more likely against Sacramento's subpar defense, surrendering 41 and 50 DK points to Harden earlier this year.

Forwards/Centers

Jonas Valanciunas, Kings ($7,300) at Clippers

The Domantas Sabonis injury has been horrific for the Kings, but it's been wonderful for Valanciunas' fantasy value. The trade deadline acquisition has stepped into the Sabonis role, averaging 46 DK points per game across his last four fixtures. That's what you'd expect to see from a $9K player, but JV continues to be undervalued because of the limited role he had before the Domas injury. A matchup with LA only adds to his intrigue, with Valanciunas averaging 26 DK points per game across 18 minutes a night in his two meetings with the Clippers. That's awesome since Valanciunas is playing nearly 30 minutes a night in this newfound role, putting him in play for 50 fantasy points!

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,200) vs. Spurs

Randle has a ton of naysayers in the media, but this guy is a DFS darling. The big man is quietly one of the best stat-stuffers at his position, falling one assist of a triple-double in back-to-back outings. He's also got a 37-point average across his last 25 games in total, and that upside only rises with Rudy Gobert sidelined. Squaring off with the Spurs is sensational, too, sitting 21st in points allowed and 22nd in defensive efficiency.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,100) vs. Cavaliers

According to our Optimizer, Giannis is projected to be the highest-rostered player on this slate. It has the Greek Freak projected at about 30 percent, and that's 10 percent higher than anyone else on this slate. It's easy to understand why because Antetokounmpo leads all players on this card with 59 DraftKings points per game. That's nearly 10 DK points higher than the player in second, and it's scary since Antetokounmpo has a 45-point floor as well. We also don't mind that Giannis is averaging 66 DK points per game in his two matchups with the Cavs this season.

Mid-Range Money

Quentin Grimes, 76ers ($6,500) vs. Jazz

With most of the Sixers starters sidelined, Grimes has become the best player on this team. Philly wasn't looking for that when they acquired him, but seeing him take over as a playmaker has been a light in an otherwise dark tunnel. Over his last 10 outings, Grimes is averaging 36 DK points per game across 33 minutes a night. That becomes even more enticing against a tanking Utah team, with the Jazz ranked 28th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($6,100) at T'Wolves

Vassell was mired in a slump for most of the season, but he's really stepped up since the Victor Wembanyama injury. The sharpshooter has scored at least 32 DraftKings points in five of his last six outings, dropping a career-high 71 DK points earlier this week. That sort of game shows the ability this scorer has, and it's clear San Antonio is leaning on him with their superstar sidelined. A matchup with Minnesota sounds challenging, but Vassell has at least 34 DK points in five of his last six meetings with the T'Wolves.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($5,900) at 76ers

This looks like one of those tanking games for Utah because they've already ruled out most of their starting lineup. Markkanen, Kessler and Collins all being out should force Flip into a starting gig, likely forcing him to play 35-40 minutes and take 15-20 shots. If you look at the 10 outings that Filipowski has played at least 27 minutes, he's scored at least 26 DK points in nine of them. More importantly, he's averaging 35 DK points per game in that expanded role. Facing Philly is far from fearful, too, ranked 26th in total defense.

Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, T'Wolves ($5,600) vs. Spurs

It's hard to believe that DiVincenzo remains this cheap. This guard was looking at a limited role in his return from an injury, but he's played 31 and 32 minutes in his two most recent outings. DiVincenzo was doing that before the injury, averaging 34 DK points per game across 30 minutes a night in his previous 17 outings. That's a tantalizing total from a sub-$6K player, especially against an inadequate Spurs defense.

Andre Drummond, 76ers ($5,300) vs. Jazz

This one comes with risk because Drum could be held to 15-20 minutes. We're willing to take the risk, though, because Drummond will be a stud if he cracks the 20-minute mark. That seems more likely since he's been given the starting center gig in the absence of Joel Embiid. If you look at the 17 games Drummond has played over 20 minutes, he's averaging 31 fantasy points per outing. That number was even higher in the past, and we wouldn't be surprised to see him feast on the boards against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clippers ($5,100) vs. Kings

With Norman Powell out, Bogdan has stepped in as the starting shooting guard in LA. This guy has been waiting for that type of role since his time in ATL because he's a stud whenever he's given the opportunity. Bogdan has scored at least 23 fantasy points in all four games since taking that job, flirting with a 30-point average in this newfound role. He also gets a revenge game against the Kings, who sit 20th in total defense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.