Herbert Jones Injury: On mend from surgery

The Pelicans announced that Jones underwent successful surgery Feb. 12 to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Jones had the surgery performed in Los Angeles one day after the Pelicans announced that he would miss the rest of the 2024-25 season. Before going down with the injury Jan. 8, Jones appeared in 20 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per contest. He's expected to make a full recovery from surgery in advance of training camp in the fall.