Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Butler headshot

Jared Butler News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 4:00pm

Butler is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Wednesday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Butler will serve in a reserve role Wednesday while Jeff Dowtin gets the start at point guard. Butler has started in eight of the 76ers' last nine games, and over that span he averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 29.2 minutes per contest.

Jared Butler
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now