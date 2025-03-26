Jared Butler News: Back to bench Wednesday

Butler is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Wednesday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Butler will serve in a reserve role Wednesday while Jeff Dowtin gets the start at point guard. Butler has started in eight of the 76ers' last nine games, and over that span he averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 29.2 minutes per contest.