Jared Butler News: Headed to Philadelphia
The Wizards traded Butler and four second-round picks to the 76ers in exchange for Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Butler was on a two-way deal in Washington, averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes across 32 NBA appearances. However, the 24-year-old guard will now likely compete for depth minutes in Philadelphia's backcourt behind Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry.
