Javon Freeman-Liberty News: Back in action Saturday

Freeman-Liberty (thigh) posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 128-107 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Making his first appearance since Nov. 23, Freeman-Liberty looked healthy in limited minutes off the bench but struggled with his shot. He was a full-time starter playing over 30 minutes a night before the injury, but he'll likely have restrictions for at least a few more games.