NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10

Playing DFS in the final week of the regular season is akin to navigating a minefield, as unexpected absences can creep up on you without warning. We've entered that territory Wednesday, and it's critical to check and re-check your lineups as game lock approaches. FanDuel has excluded the two late games for the main slate, so we have a six-game offering to cover this evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Although the Thunder are expected to have the highest expected score, we didn't give them much run in the back-to-back. ORL/MIL should be the most watchable game, and we found multiple options there. None of the games are outstanding in terms of total and pace, so breaking ties between similarly valued players will be a bit more difficult.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAS Victor Wembanyama (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

Coach Gregg Popovich signaled that the generational rookie might sit out the tail end of the back-to-back. If he's out, Zach Collins ($6,200) would move to the five and allow Sandro Mamukelashvili ($5,100) a starting opportunity at the four.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Antetokounmpo was forced to exit Tuesday's game, and he's avoided damage to his left Achilles' tendon. However, he'll likely be out for the remainder of the regular season, which means that Bobby Portis ($6,800) would be a solid add, and a lot of production would flow Khris Middleton's ($7,400) way.

MEM Jaren Jackson (quad) - OUT

MEM Luke Kennard (knee) - OUT

MEM Lamar Stevens (groin) - OUT

MEM Santi Aldama (foot) - OUT

MEM Brandon Clarke (rest) - OUT

The players mentioned above are just a sampling of Memphis' absences, and it wouldn't be surprising to see all of them sit out the remainder of the season. Trey Jemison ($4,500) has started at center for the last four games, but GG Jackson ($6,300) is a more reasonable option against Cleveland.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

TOR Gradey Dick (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Javon Freeman-Liberty ($4,500) and Gary Trent ($6,900) will represent the starting backcourt, and Quickley may have played his last game of the season with Toronto out of the playoff hunt.

ATL Jalen Johnson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Trae Young (finger) - QUESTIONABLE

The Hawks hope Johnson's injury from Tuesday isn't serious, but we will know more as the day progresses. Johnson's absence would spell more action for De'Andre Hunter ($5,800).

MIA Terry Rozier (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

The Heat are comfortably in eighth place but could still overtake the 76ers, so the rest from Herro doesn't make a lot of sense. I'm not a fan of a direct pivot for either player, but there are a couple of standouts I'll identify shortly.

ORL Franz Wagner (ankle) - OUT

It's hard to identify a direct pivot here, but Paolo Banchero ($9,000) will likely benefit. Unfortunately, his cost is a little high to swallow.

ELITE PLAYERS

Four players sit stop the player pool with 10k-plus salaries, and two of them carry injury tags. Gilegous-Alexander's quad injury and the back-to-back make me wary of starting him, and while Luka Doncic ($12,600) should excel against Miami, I don't view him as a must-start.

Cleveland has an excellent chance to move past Orlando, so Donovan Mitchell ($8,900) and Jarrett Allen ($7,700) are both high on my list against the depleted Grizzlies. I also favor Jimmy Butler ($8,500) and Bam Adebayo ($8,600) here, especially with Rozier and Herro out. The Heat are notoriously lethal around playoff time, and it's imperative to show up for them to maintain the fourth spot in the East. RJ Barrett's ($8,200) role for the Raptors will also likely be significant.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Our budget options are plentiful in the injury section. Look there as your cap space runs low.

Miles Bridges, CHA ($7,800) @ ATL

Jalen Johnson's potential absence would leave Atlanta a little soft defensively, but De'Andre Hunter is no slouch. I would like to see a slightly lower salary for Bridges, but it's a short trip down to Atlanta, and the back-to-back hasn't affected Bridges much this season. He's more than worth his salary if he can exceed 40 FDFPs.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,300) vs. MEM

I already mentioned my preference for Cleveland, and Garland is worth considering if you decide to pass on Mitchell. The game could get out of hand, so I wouldn't rule out Caris LeVert ($6,900) playing cleanup, but you aren't saving much by going lower. Garland is less likely than Mitchell to sit early, so I think Garland is a perfectly safe option for three solid quarters.

Tre Mann, CHA ($6,200) @ ATL

Mann isn't going to wow you, but this is a great salary for the point guard considering his recent production. He also had two decent outings against the Hawks this season despite enduring a blowout against them in late March.

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,900) @ MIL

Suggs hasn't faced the Bucks since November, but with Franz Wagner out, it makes sense to target the excellent two-way guard in this contest. The dual eligibility and salary are both alluring, and assuming Giannis Antetokounmpo is out, the Bucks will be much easier to exploit. Suggs has reached double-digit scoring totals in five consecutive games, and a few assists and steals should help him exceed 30 FDFPs, which is what he needs to beat 5x value. I also like Markelle Fultz ($4,800) here, as he entered the starting lineup in Wagner's absence and had a decent outing.

Also consider: Kelly Olynyk, TOR ($7,300) @ BKN

