Jay Huff News: Muted role continues in win
Huff provided no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game victory over the Mavericks.
Huff continues to play a very limited role for the Grizzlies despite the season-ending injury to Brandon Clarke. Outside of a 22-point performance in a blowout win over the Mavericks a week ago, Huff has barely touched the floor. He has appeared in 10 games over the past month, averaging 6.1 points in 10.1 minutes per game.
