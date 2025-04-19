Jay Huff News: Muted role continues in win

Huff provided no counting stats across two minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game victory over the Mavericks.

Huff continues to play a very limited role for the Grizzlies despite the season-ending injury to Brandon Clarke. Outside of a 22-point performance in a blowout win over the Mavericks a week ago, Huff has barely touched the floor. He has appeared in 10 games over the past month, averaging 6.1 points in 10.1 minutes per game.