NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 31

We have plenty of hardwood action on New Year's Eve, including a four-game main slate featuring what should be some competitive contests.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 12/31 @11:00 a.m. ET:

Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs (-4.5) (O/U: 217.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5) (O/U: 217.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) at Los Angeles Lakers (O/U: 228.0)

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns (-4.5) (O/U: 236.0)

Point spreads are painting a favorable picture for the chances of competitive games across the board Tuesday, and it bears noting the Lakers could see their underdog status shrink if both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are cleared to play.

Projected totals are split right down the middle in terms of appeal for DFS. While the first two games project as relatively defense-centric, the last two clashes of the 2024 calendar year could feature plenty of offense and strong individual performances.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Anthony Davis, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis, who played through this same ankle issue Saturday against the Kings and posted a double-double, can't suit up, LeBron James will be set for plenty of extra usage if he can play through his illness, while Jaxson Hayes and the newly acquired Dorian Finney-Smtih could be candidates for center minutes.

Ja Morant (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

In Morant's absence, Scotty Pippen should return to a starting point guard role while the likes of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson see big usage bumps.

LeBron James, LAL (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If LeBron is out, Anthony Davis will be in line for even more usage than usual if he can play through his ankle injury, while Cam Reddish could draw a start at power forward.

Devin Booker, PHO (groin): QUESTIONABLE

In Booker's ongoing absence, Ryan Dunn will likely be part of the first unit, while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal should be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of opportunity.

Other notable injuries:

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

Chet Holmgren, OKC (hip): OUT

Zach Edey, MEM (concussion): OUT

Royce O'Neale, PHO (ankle): OUT

Santi Aldama, MEM (ankle): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (concussion): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Victor Wembanyama ($11,700), Anthony Davis ($11,400) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,300).

Wembanyama has cooled off some over the last two games by his lofty standards, but he's still provided 48.4 and 54.6 FD points in that pair of contests following a four-game stretch with over 61 FD points,

Davis seemed unencumbered by his ankle issue Saturday against the Kings while compiling 64 FD points on the strength of a 36-point, 15-rebound double-double, and he could potentially take the floor without LeBron James on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 66.7 to 73.4 FD points in three of his last four games, a massive surge that's boosted his seasonal average to 53.7 FD points. However, his game is tied for the lowest projected total of the night as of late morning.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,800)

Durant could be taking the floor without Devin Booker again and draws a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, factors that should keep him popular.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,700)

As long as LeBron is announced as available, he should enjoy his usual level of popularity, and even more so if Davis is announced as out.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,700)

Mitchell has exceeded 40 FD points in four of the last six games, including 45 twice.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,300)

Jackson owns a team-high 32.9 percent usage rate with Ja Morant off the floor and just scored 60.5 FD points two games ago, upping the chances he'll be highly rostered.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($7,300)

Bane is averaging 41.7 FD points per 36 minutes with Morant off the floor and has put up 44.3 to 51 FD points in three of his last five games, an excellent ceiling for his salary.

Key Values

Rui Hachimura, LAL vs. CLE ($5,800)

There's a chance Hachimura takes the court Tuesday without at least one of LeBron or AD, but the versatile floor-stretcher is a solid play under any circumstance. Hachimura has been on a nice run of production for most of December, putting up 27.6 FD points per contest on averages of 13.3 points (50.6 percent shooting, including 48.5 percent from three-point range), 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over nine games. He's scored between 29.7 and 46 FD points on four occasions in that span as well, and if either of the two aforementioned stars are out, he'll naturally enjoy an even bigger role than usual. The Cavs are not an appealing matchup overall, but they have surrendered 45.4 FD points and an NBA-high 26.5 points per game to small forwards over the last 15.

Scotty Pippen, MEM at PHO ($5,800)

Pippen will once again be handling starting point guard duties as Ja Morant begins another multi-game absence Tuesday due to a shoulder injury. Pippen started Sunday against the Thunder and posted 24.6 FD points over 24 minutes in a tough defensive matchup, and over 12 turns overall with the first unit this season, he's averaged 31.8 FD points per contest with the help of 53.5 percent shooting, including 40.5 percent from three-point range. Pippen figures to have a sizable role Tuesday while facing a Suns team that's allowed 49.5 FD points per game to point guards in the last seven and that ranks in the bottom 10 in assists per game allowed (26.7).

Mason Plumlee, PHO vs. MEM ($4,800)

Jusuf Nurkic will serve the second game of a three-game suspension Tuesday for an altercation against the Mavericks, which should afford Plumlee a second straight start. The veteran stepped into the starting five against the Warriors on Saturday and delivered 25.8 FD points across 26 minutes by offsetting his two points, with nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Plumlee is naturally capable of much more on the offensive end, and that could be on display Tuesday against an injury-decimated Grizzlies frontcourt that will likely be down to third-stringer Jay Huff at center and surrendered 54.6 FD points per game to centers in the last 15, along with a Western Conference-high 58.0 points in the paint per game over the last three contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Porter, LAC at SAN ($5,100)

