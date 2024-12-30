Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 9: Here's What You Missed

After a season-high 30-point performance in the previous week, Collin Sexton kept the momentum going with an average of 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.0

Last week featured a plethora of brilliant individual performances. In this article, we will focus mainly on the more unanticipated players that were able to deliver a consistent stretch of dominant play. We will also briefly highlight other notable statlines from around the league. Additionally, there was a dash of injury trouble and a few suspensions resulting in significant absences that must be considered.

Injuries and Suspensions

Notable Performances

After a season-high 30-point performance in the previous week, Collin Sexton kept the momentum going with an average of 21.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists over three games last week, including a double-double on Thursday, with 19 points and a season-high 11 assists.

Evan Mobley has been impressive all season and delivered another couple of strong performances last week, including his 13th double-double of the season in a win over the Jazz on Monday, and a 26-point effort to help lead the way in a win over the Nuggets on Friday. However, perhaps the most impressive part of his play was his 7-for-11 shooting from long range over the two outings. Mobley is shooting a blistering, and career-high, 43.7 percent from deep on the season.

Despite a muted performance and being tossed from the game due to an on-court altercation on Sunday, Amen Thompson put together an impressive week by logging double digits in rebounds for three consecutive games. He enjoyed the opportunity to pick up three straight starts during the week due to the absence of Dillon Brooks, and he averaged 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks over those outings.

Khris Middleton made his season debut on December 6 and came off the bench for his first five appearances before picking up his first start on the 21st, where he finished with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists. He then followed up by scoring 21 points in three consecutive games last week while averaging 58.1 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over that span. After a turbulent start to the campaign, having Middleton back in rhythm could mark a turning point for the Bucks.

Desmond Bane turned in one of his more consistent weeks of the season, as he reached at least 18 points in all four games, while averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. In addition to his scoring, he has improved his effort on the glass and distributing the ball and is on pace to average a career high in rebounds per game.

Jonathan Kuminga put together one of the best weeks of his career, as he averaged 27.0 points on 55.4 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over four games, including scoring a career-high 34 points in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Kuminga remains primarily in a bench role with the Warriors, but he may soon find himself with a lasting promotion to the starting group if he keeps up the dominant play.

Julius Randle got out to a strong start to the week by delivering back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season. He averaged 21.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists through four games on the week, including a high of 27 points on 10-for-16 shooting in a win over the Rockets on Friday.

Austin Reaves opened the week with a modest performance but followed up with his first triple-double of the season, as he amassed 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, including the game-winning bucket in a win over the Warriors on Christmas Day. He then came up with an equally impressive effort in his next outing, as he racked up 26 points, six rebounds and a career-high 16 assists in a win over the Kings on Saturday.

After a nearly month-long absence from mid-November to mid-December, Zach Edey made his return to action on December 15, easing his way back into form. The rookie big man kicked things up a notch last week, beginning with a 14-rebound performance on Monday, which marked a season high until he hauled in 16 boards to go with 21 points in the following outing on Thursday. Edey averaged 12.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 blocks over three games last week before he was forced to sit out the Grizzlies' fourth game of the week, on Sunday, due to a concussion. He is not expected to miss extended time.

Cam Thomas made his return from a month-long absence on Sunday and delivered an impressive effort with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Thomas is averaging a career-best 24.7 points per game this season and should soon return to his starting role.

Tyrese Maxey topped 30 points in three consecutive games for the first time this season, averaging 32.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 2.7 steals over those outings, including two double-doubles and a win over the Celtics on Christmas Day. The fifth-year guard has been by far the bright spot amidst a rough start to the campaign for the 76ers.

Other Standout Statlines

Ivica Zubac: 20 points, 20 rebounds (season high), one assist, three steals, one block in win over Grizzlies on Monday.

LeBron James: 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting, 11 rebounds, 11 assists in loss to Pistons on Monday; 31 points on 12-for-22 shooting, four rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, one block in win over Warriors on Wednesday.

Mikal Bridges: 41 points (season high) on 17-for-25 shooting, one rebound, four assists, two steals, two blocks in win over Spurs on Wednesday.

Victor Wembanyama: 42 points on 16-for-31 shooting, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal, four blocks in loss to Knicks on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving: 39 points on 14-for-27 shooting, five rebounds, two assists, one block in loss to Timberwolves on Wednesday; 46 points (season high) on 16-for-26 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block in loss to Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson: 30 points (season-high), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals in win over Bulls on Thursday.

Shaedon Sharpe: 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks in win over Jazz on Thursday.

Scoot Henderson: 18 points, 10 assists (tied season high), two steals, one block in win over Jazz on Thursday.

Miles Bridges: 22 points, 14 rebounds (season high), six assists, one steal, two blocks in loss to Wizards on Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 45 points (tied season high) on 15-for-22 shooting, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal, two blocks in win over Pacers on Thursday.

Josh Hart: 23 points, (season high), 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks in win over Magic on Friday.

Jaylen Brown: 44 points (season high) on 16-for-24 shooting, five rebounds, three assists, four steals in win over Pacers on Friday.

Alperen Sengun: 38 points (season high) on 16-for-25 shooting, 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal in loss to Timberwolves on Friday.

Jamal Murray: 34 points (season high), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, three blocks (tied season high) in win over Pistons on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson: 55 points (season high) on 18-for-31 shooting, three rebounds, nine assists in win over Wizards on Saturday.

Josh Giddey: 23 points (season high) on 9-for-15 shooting, 15 rebounds (season high), 10 assists, one steal, one block in win over Bucks on Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox: 29 points, five rebounds, 12 assists (season-high), four steals, one block in loss to Lakers on Saturday.

Anthony Davis: 36 points on 12-for-16 shooting, 15 rebounds, eight assists in win over Kings on Saturday.

Donte DiVincenzo: 26 points (season high), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal in win over Spurs on Sunday.