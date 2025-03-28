Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams Injury: Questionable against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Williams (hip) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Williams was dealing with stiffness in his left hip during Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, which has given him a questionable designation for Saturday's game against Indiana. If the big man can't play, the Thunder will likely lean on Kenrich Williams to shoulder the load in the frontcourt, along with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.

