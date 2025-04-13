Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 1:34pm

Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Williams injured his left ankle in the first quarter, and while he was able to return from the locker room to the bench, he will not play during the rest of Sunday's contest. Branden Carlson will see an increase in playing time for the rest of the game in Williams' absence.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now