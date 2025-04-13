Jaylin Williams Injury: Won't return to Sunday's game
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.
Williams injured his left ankle in the first quarter, and while he was able to return from the locker room to the bench, he will not play during the rest of Sunday's contest. Branden Carlson will see an increase in playing time for the rest of the game in Williams' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now