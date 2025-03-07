Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Placed in starting five Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 4:56pm

Williams is in Oklahoma City's starting lineup against Portland on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will make his first start since Jan. 23 due to Chet Holmgren (lower leg), Jalen Williams (wrist), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose) and three other Thunder players being ruled out due to injury. Williams averaged 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks over 23.6 minutes per game across five starts this season.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
