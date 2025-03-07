Jaylin Williams News: Placed in starting five Friday

Williams is in Oklahoma City's starting lineup against Portland on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will make his first start since Jan. 23 due to Chet Holmgren (lower leg), Jalen Williams (wrist), Isaiah Hartenstein (nose) and three other Thunder players being ruled out due to injury. Williams averaged 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 blocks over 23.6 minutes per game across five starts this season.