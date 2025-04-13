Jaylin Williams News: Returns from locker room
Williams (ankle) returned to the Thunder bench in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams briefly went to the locker room after twisting his ankle early in the first quarter. The injury doesn't appear to be too severe, as he's back on the bench and is seemingly available for the rest of Sunday's contest.
