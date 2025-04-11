Jeff Green News: Starting Friday vs. LAL

Green is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With the Rockets locked into the two seed in the West and sitting multiple players Friday, Green will make his third start of the season and first since Jan. 16. The veteran forward has been in and out of the rotation this season, and across 32 outings he's averaging 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds over 12.1 minutes per game.