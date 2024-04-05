NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at IND: Thunder on two-game slide; Pacers 23-15 at home

POR at WAS: Blazers 1-9 in last 10 games; Wizards 7-32 at home

ORL at CHA: Magic on three-game win streak; Hornets on four-game slide

SAC at BOS: Kings 21-17 on road; Celtics on three-game win streak

SAS at NOP: Spurs on two-game slide; Pelicans on three-game slide

NYK at CHI: Knicks 6-4 in last 10 games; Bulls 4-6 in last 10 games

MIA at HOU: Heat 6-4 in last 10 games; Rockets on three-game slide

TOR at MIL: Raptors on 15-game slide; Bucks on two-game slide

DET at MEM: Pistons on two-game slide; Grizzlies on two-game win streak

GSW at DAL: Warriors on six-game win streak; Mavericks 8-2 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

OKC - Jalen Williams (ankle): Doubtful; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): OUT

Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are up for a boost.

IND - Myles Turner (finger): Questionable

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are in line for a boost.

POR - Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT

Jabari Walker, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton remain up for bigger roles.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe): Questionable; Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Landry Shamet (calf): OUT

Tristan Vukcevic, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

ORL - Caleb Houstan (ankle): Questionable

CHA - Miles Bridges (wrist), Vasilije Micic (shoulder), Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ankle): Probable; Nick Richards (foot): Questionable

Tre Mann, Bryce McGowens and Davis Bertans are up for expanded roles.

SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT

Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell must step up.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hand), Derrick White (back): OUT

Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are in line for significant roles.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (knee), Dominick Barlow (knee), Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT

Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and Sandro Mamukelashvili get a boost.

NOP - Zion Williamson (finger): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (oblique), Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall, Dyson Daniels and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are in line for a boost.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow): OUT

Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities.

MIA - Tyler Herro (foot): Questionable

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez remain up for extra opportunity.

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): Questionable; Alperen Sengun (ankle): OUT

Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

TOR - Gary Trent (back), Bruce Brown (knee), Ochai Agbaji (hip): Questionable; Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see bigger roles.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Patrick Beverley (ankle): Questionable

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green may have to step up.

ORL - Caleb Houstan (ankle): Questionable

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee), Simone Fontecchio (toe): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Troy Brown, Chimezie Metu and Tosan Evbuomwan are in line for more playing time.

MEM - Luke Kennard (knee): Doubtful; John Konchar (heel), Santi Aldama (foot), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Jake LaRavis, Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Dario Saric (knee), Questionable;

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Gary Payton are in line for more minutes.

DAL - Josh Green (ankle): Doubtful; Dereck Lively (knee): OUT

Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway could get a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Spurs

McCollum produced 60.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards. He must also continue to step up while his squad remains shorthanded in the backcourt.

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,700) at Mavericks

Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50.3. He faces a tough matchup against the Mavs, but he should find room to get his offense going as they allow opposing point guards to shoot an average of 38.1 percent from long range. Curry is averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through two meetings with the Mavs this season.

Forwards/Centers

Deni Avdija, Wizards ($7,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Avdija is coming off one of his quietest performances of the season, but he is averaging 16.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last five games, going over 38 DK points in four games and logging a high of 45.3 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Trial Blazers, and he should have lots of opportunity to pad his stats while over a bigger role for his own shorthanded squad.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,200) vs. Thunder

Siakam continues to deliver a well-rounded effort to help carry his team, averaging 24.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 56.5. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,900) vs. Kings

Porzingis came up huge with 63 DK points on 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and five blocks in the last game, and he is averaging 20.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 blocks through the last five outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Kings' frontcourt, but he will have to look to come up big again on the offensive end, as his squad will be without one of their top scorers.

Expected Chalk

Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers ($8,000) at Wizards

Ayton is averaging 20.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, with a high of 47.5 DK points over three games since returning from a four-game absence. He faces a fantastic opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Wizards, who not only give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game, but who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt. Ayton must also look to remain a prominent scorer as his own side is shorthanded.

Mid-Range Money

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($5,700) at Mavericks

Thompson racked up 40.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his second time over 40 in his last five appearances, while he is averaging 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over that span. He should find space to get his shot going against the Mavericks, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,600) vs. Raptors

Portis continues to deliver a great boost off the bench, averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals across the last 10 games, including six with more than 30 DK points and a high of 56. He is up for a great chance to stand out against the shorthanded and struggling Raptors, and he may also see a bigger role if Antetokounmpo ends up sidelined.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,300) at Hornets

Carter remains steady, averaging 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, reaching 30 DK points on four occasions, including a high of 49.8 in the game-before last. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans ($4,000) vs. Spurs

Daniels topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals over three outings since returning from a six-week absence. He is up for a great chance to continue building momentum, as he must step up for his shorthanded backcourt, and he faces a Spurs team that gives up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Sam Hauser, Celtics ($4,400) vs. Kings

Hauser is expected to start in place of Brown. He has been great in 10 previous starts this season, averaging 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists, and going over 30 DK points four times, with a high of 46, within those games. He should do well against the Kings, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.