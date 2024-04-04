NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
PHI at MIA: 76ers on two-game win streak; Heat on three-game win streak
SAC at NYK: Kings on two-game win streak; Knicks on three-game slide
ATL at DAL: Hawks 7-3 in last 10 games; Mavs 8-2 in last 10 games
GSW at HOU: Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games; Rockets 8-2 in last 10 games
DEN at LAC: Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers 22-13 at home
Injuries to Monitor
PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hip), Mo Bamba (illness), Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT
Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must pick up the slack.
MIA - Jimmy Butler (personal): Probable; Tyler Herro (foot): OUT
Nikola Jovic continues to start. Jaime Jaquez should also see extra opportunity.
SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT
Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell must step up.
NYK - Josh Hart (wrist), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT
Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Alec Burks could also get a boost.
ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT
Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter continue to see more playing time.
DAL - Josh Green (ankle), Dereck Lively (knee): OUT
Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway could get a boost.
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable; Dario Saric (knee): OUT
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Gary Payton are in line for more minutes.
HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle): OUT
Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.
DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Zeke Nnaji (thigh): Doubtful
Reggie Jackson may have to step up without Murray. Christian Braun and Peyton Watson get more minutes off the bench.
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT
Norman Powell and Amir Coffey must step up.
Elite Players
Guards
Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,100) vs. Kings
Brunson has been carrying the Knicks for a while, but with Randle being officially shut down for the season, the reality kicks in on another level. Brunson must continue to come up looking to lead the way, as he enters averaging 32.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 79 DK points.
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,700) vs. Hawks
Irving remains in a groove, averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.5. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Paul George, Clippers ($8,400) vs. Nuggets
George must come out looking to take the lead offensively in the absence of Leonard. He is averaging 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 61.8 DK points in the game-before last. George is also averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three meetings with the Nuggets this season, including one with a high of 55.8 DK points.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) vs. 76ers
Butler is listed as probable for action and should have an extra edge going up against one of his former teams. He is on a modest stretch, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five appearances, but he delivered an impressive, 30-point scoring performance within his last 10 outings. He should also find an advantageous matchup as the 76ers are dealing with injuries at the forward positions.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,200) at Knicks
Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet, including delivering 22 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the last game. He is averaging 16.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Knicks, who are dealing with a handful of injuries in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,900) at Clippers
Jokic has played in five straight games since his last absence and is listed as probable for action on Thursday. He is averaging 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks through the five-game span, including going over 75 DK points in the last two outings. He is likely to pad his stats against the Clippers, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Mid-Range Money
Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,400) at Rockets
Green continues to provide a well-rounded effort, averaging 8.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 59 DK points in the game-before last. He should keep up the solid contribution with a favorable matchup against the Rockets' shorthanded frontcourt.
P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($5,300) vs. Hawks
Washington surpassed 30 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Value Picks
Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Nuggets
Westbrook is finding his way back into rhythm, averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds, across five games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He topped 24 DK points in each of the last two games and is likely to keep rolling, especially since he has room to step up while his squad is shorthanded.
Dante Exum, Mavericks ($3,400) vs. Hawks
Exum continues to offer a boost off the bench, averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 22.5 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who allow opponents to shoot the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game.
Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($4,000) vs. 76ers
Highsmith topped 25 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He should keep up the strong play against the 76ers, who are shorthanded, and who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to oppsing power forwards.