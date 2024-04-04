NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at MIA: 76ers on two-game win streak; Heat on three-game win streak

SAC at NYK: Kings on two-game win streak; Knicks on three-game slide

ATL at DAL: Hawks 7-3 in last 10 games; Mavs 8-2 in last 10 games

GSW at HOU: Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games; Rockets 8-2 in last 10 games

DEN at LAC: Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers 22-13 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hip), Mo Bamba (illness), Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (knee): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must pick up the slack.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (personal): Probable; Tyler Herro (foot): OUT

Nikola Jovic continues to start. Jaime Jaquez should also see extra opportunity.

SAC - Malik Monk (knee): OUT

Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell must step up.

NYK - Josh Hart (wrist), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Alec Burks could also get a boost.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter continue to see more playing time.

DAL - Josh Green (ankle), Dereck Lively (knee): OUT

Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway could get a boost.

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable; Dario Saric (knee): OUT

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moses Moody and Gary Payton are in line for more minutes.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Zeke Nnaji (thigh): Doubtful

Reggie Jackson may have to step up without Murray. Christian Braun and Peyton Watson get more minutes off the bench.

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey must step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,100) vs. Kings

Brunson has been carrying the Knicks for a while, but with Randle being officially shut down for the season, the reality kicks in on another level. Brunson must continue to come up looking to lead the way, as he enters averaging 32.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 79 DK points.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,700) vs. Hawks

Irving remains in a groove, averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.5. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,400) vs. Nuggets

George must come out looking to take the lead offensively in the absence of Leonard. He is averaging 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 61.8 DK points in the game-before last. George is also averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three meetings with the Nuggets this season, including one with a high of 55.8 DK points.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) vs. 76ers

Butler is listed as probable for action and should have an extra edge going up against one of his former teams. He is on a modest stretch, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five appearances, but he delivered an impressive, 30-point scoring performance within his last 10 outings. He should also find an advantageous matchup as the 76ers are dealing with injuries at the forward positions.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,200) at Knicks

Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet, including delivering 22 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the last game. He is averaging 16.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 50 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Knicks, who are dealing with a handful of injuries in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,900) at Clippers

Jokic has played in five straight games since his last absence and is listed as probable for action on Thursday. He is averaging 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks through the five-game span, including going over 75 DK points in the last two outings. He is likely to pad his stats against the Clippers, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game, and who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,400) at Rockets

Green continues to provide a well-rounded effort, averaging 8.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 59 DK points in the game-before last. He should keep up the solid contribution with a favorable matchup against the Rockets' shorthanded frontcourt.

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($5,300) vs. Hawks

Washington surpassed 30 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He is up for a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Nuggets

Westbrook is finding his way back into rhythm, averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds, across five games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He topped 24 DK points in each of the last two games and is likely to keep rolling, especially since he has room to step up while his squad is shorthanded.

Dante Exum, Mavericks ($3,400) vs. Hawks

Exum continues to offer a boost off the bench, averaging 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 22.5 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who allow opponents to shoot the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($4,000) vs. 76ers

Highsmith topped 25 DK points in four of the last five games, while averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He should keep up the strong play against the 76ers, who are shorthanded, and who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to oppsing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.