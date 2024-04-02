NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at WAS: Bucks 6-4 in last 10 games; Wizards 3-7 in last 10 games

LAL at TOR: Lakers 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors on 13-game slide

OKC at PHI: Thunder on two-game slide; 76ers 4-6 in last 10 games

NYK at MIA: Knicks on two-game slide; Heat on two-game win streak

HOU at MIN: Rockets 9-1 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games

SAS at DEN: Spurs 8-29 on road; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games

CLE at UTA: Cavs 21-16 on road; Jazz on nine-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle), Patrick Beverley (wrist): Probable; Damian Lillard (groin): OUT

Patrick Beverley, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green are in line for more minutes.

WAS - Jared Butler (ankle), Richaun Holmes (toe): Questionable; Tyus Jones (back), Kyle Kuzma (heel), Landry Shamet (calf): OUT

Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

LAL - Anthony Davis (knee), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura remain up for more action.

TOR - RJ Barrett (personal), Immanuel Quickley (personal): Probable; Ochai Agbaji (hip), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger), Gary Trent (rest): OUT

Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Kobi Simmons should continue to see bigger roles.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): Questionable: Jalen Williams (ankle): OUT

Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe could be up for a boost. Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort must step up in the absence of Williams

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hip): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield must pick up the slack.

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Miles McBride continues to start.

MIA - Tyler Herro (foot): OUT

Nikola Jovic continues to start. Jaime Jaquez should also see extra opportunity.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid remains up for more responsibility.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (knee), Dominick Barlow (knee), Jeremy Sochan (ankle): OUT

Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and Cedi Osman get a boost.

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable; Zeke Nnaji (thigh): OUT

Reggie Jackson may have to step up without Murray. Christian Braun and Payton Watson get more minutes off the bench.

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (knee), Isaac Okoro (toe), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert and Max Strus are up for major roles. Georges Niang also gets a boost.

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (back), John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (shoulder): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks continue to start. Collin Sexton is up for more opportunity to shine.

Elite Players

Guards

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($8,500) vs. Lakers

Quickley is expected to make his return from a six-game absence, and he enters a great opportunity to get back into a rhythm with a meeting against the Lakers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards. Quickley averaged 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 62.8.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Rockets

Edwards leads the way for the Timberwolves, averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 65. He faces a tough matchup against the Rockets, but he should pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up the league's third-most free throws per game. Edwards finished with 45 DK points in his previous meeting with the Rockets.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,000) vs. Knicks

Butler continues to deliver mostly on the modest side of his potential, but he has a high of 50.5 DK points within his last five appearances, while averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game over that span. He has a good chance to stand out against the Knicks, who remain shorthanded at the forward positions, after he also finished with 50.5 DK points in their previous encounter.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($7,700) at Jazz

Allen is coming off a relatively quiet outing, but he is averaging 17.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games, including four with at least 40 DK points and a high of 55. He is up for a great chance to prosper against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,600) vs. Rockets

Gobert is back in a groove, averaging 15.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks over five games since returning from a three-game absence. He must continue to step up in the absence of Towns, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who remain shorthanded at the center position.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Wizards

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for action, after averaging 30.2 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks through the last five games, including two with more than 75 DK points. He faces a fantastic opportunity to fill it up against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo also finished with over 50 DK points in each of his two previous meetings with the Wizards this season.

Mid-Range Money

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($6,700) at Jazz

LeVert finished with 39.5 DK points in the last games and is expected to start in the absence of Mitchell. He is also averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals across his last 10 appearances, and he should find room to stuff the stat sheet against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,100) at Wizards

Portis continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals through the last 10 games, including six with at least 25 DK points and a high of 56. He is up for an ideal chance to thrive against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points in the paint per game. He may also pick up added playing time in the absence of Lillard.

Value Picks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,600) vs. Spurs

Caldwell-Pope is on a hot streak, going over 35 DK points in two of the last three games and averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks across the last 10 outings. He is up for a great opportunity to make his mark against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers ($4,000) at Jazz

Niang has a high of 29.5 DK points and is averaging 13.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five games since returning to a bench role. He should pick up some additional minutes in the rotation as the Cavs are shorthanded, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($3,300) at 76ers

Williams surpassed 20 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 3.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across the last five games. He is up for a favorable matchup against the 76ers' shorthanded frontcourt, and he should also pick up extra playing time while his own squad is also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

