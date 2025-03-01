Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler Injury: Downgraded to out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Butler (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler will miss his first game as a Warrior due to back spasms. The superstar forward struggled over his last two outings, totaling 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting, and it's unclear when he'll suit up again. His next chance to do so will come Monday in Charlotte, which is the first half of a back-to-back set for the Warriors. In Butler's absence, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Gary Payton and Gui Santos are candidates for increased roles.

