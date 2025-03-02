Jimmy Butler Injury: Likely to return Monday

Butler (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Charlotte.

Butler was sidelined for Saturday's loss against the 76ers due to back spasms, which was his first missed game as a Warrior. The issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern for the moment, and he is expected to be available to play Monday. Butler has averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 30.1 minutes per game across his eight outings with Golden State.