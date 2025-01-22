Jimmy Butler News: Facing two-game ban

The Heat are expected to suspend Butler for their next two games after he missed a team flight Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Miami had previously suspended Butler for seven games earlier this month due to multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team, and he appeared in just three games before drawing another team-imposed suspension. He'll miss games Thursday against the Bucks and Saturday against the Nets, and though Butler will be eligible to play next week when the team returns to Miami, it's unclear if he'll immediately resume playing. Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez could all be more involved for the Heat for at least the next two games while Butler is out.