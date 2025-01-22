Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Facing two-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 6:45am

The Heat are expected to suspend Butler for their next two games after he missed a team flight Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Miami had previously suspended Butler for seven games earlier this month due to multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team, and he appeared in just three games before drawing another team-imposed suspension. He'll miss games Thursday against the Bucks and Saturday against the Nets, and though Butler will be eligible to play next week when the team returns to Miami, it's unclear if he'll immediately resume playing. Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez could all be more involved for the Heat for at least the next two games while Butler is out.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now