Johnny Davis News: Scores season-high points

Davis logged 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block across 34 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 138-123 win versus College Park.

Davis had his most productive outing since joining Westchester earlier this month as he set new season-high totals in points scored, three-pointers made and rebounds. The 2022 first-round pick now averages 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across his first five outings in the G league this season.