Jose Alvarado News: Hands out six dimes as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Alvarado produced eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Alvarado was promoted to a starting role due to the season-ending injury of Trey Murphy (shoulder), and he did a good job running the offense, as the presence of a true floor general generated even more opportunities for the likes of Zion Williamson, Yves Missi and Bruce Brown, the three standout performers in Wednesday's game. Alvarado is likely to remain as the Pelicans' starting point guard as long as he stays healthy.

