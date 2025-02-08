Justin Edwards News: Inks standard deal

The 76ers converted Edwards' two-way contract to a standard deal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season Saturday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Edwards will take up one of the roster spots vacated when the 76ers traded away Caleb Martin (hip) and KJ Martin. Edwards has split time between the NBA and G League this season as a two-way player but will get to spend the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign with the 76ers. The rookie forward has also started in Philadelphia's last seven outings, averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes.