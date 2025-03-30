Kevon Harris News: Double-double in G League
Harris logged 28 points (8-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block over 42 minutes Saturday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 119-112 win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Harris connected on a game-high six three-pointers Saturday, led the Skyhawks in rebounds and finished second on the team in assists behind Dwight Murray (eight). Harris ends the 2024-25 G League regular season averaging 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 31.8 minutes per game while shooting 40.2 percent from three from beyond the arc.
Kevon Harris
Free Agent
