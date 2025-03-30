Kevon Harris News: Double-double in G League

Harris logged 28 points (8-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block over 42 minutes Saturday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 119-112 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Harris connected on a game-high six three-pointers Saturday, led the Skyhawks in rebounds and finished second on the team in assists behind Dwight Murray (eight). Harris ends the 2024-25 G League regular season averaging 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 31.8 minutes per game while shooting 40.2 percent from three from beyond the arc.