NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 11

Slate Overview

DEN at BOS (-4.5), O/U: 230.5

PHX (-7) at ORL, O/U: 216

DET at NYK (-8), O/U: 224.5

MIL at SAS (-2.5), O/U: 218.5

TOR (-5) at OKC, O/U: 219.5

MIN at MEM (-4), O/U: 234.5

CLE at GSW (-1.5), O/U: 230.5

SAC (-3.5) at LAL, O/U: 230

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Ish Smith (calf), Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Ish Wainright (personal): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Kevon Harris (ribs): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DET - Alec Burks (foot), Cade Cunningham (leg), Hamidou Diallo (hip), Marvin Bagley (knee): Questionable

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Probable

Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf): Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Jrue Holiday (ankle), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT

SAS - Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT

TOR - Justin Champagnie (back): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin), Khem Birch (knee), Precious Achiuwa (ankle): OUT

OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle): OUT

MIN - Naz Reid (illness): OUT

MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring): Probable

Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Lonnie Walker (illness): Questionable

LeBron James (thigh), Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) at Lakers

Fox has a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Lakers. He's averaged 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game and has surpassed 50 DK points twice this season. He should have plenty of opportunity to get rolling against a Lakers defense that is giving up an average of 116.1 points.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,100) at Warriors

Mitchell averages 31.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals and has topped 50 DK points in six of 10 outings, including one outing where he generated 69.3. He goes up against a Warriors team allowing a league second-worst 120.6 points per game while letting opponents shoot 47 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($8,100) vs. Timberwolves

Bane continues to impress with 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He produced 50 DK points last time out, which marked the sixth time in 11 he went over 40. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 37.7 percent from deep.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($7,900) vs. Pistons

Randle averages 20.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists and has exceeded 40 DK points in the last three games. He should be able to keep up the strong play against the Pistons and their D that is giving up 118.3 points - fourth-highest in the NBA - and the third most rebounds per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($8,500) at Lakers

Sabonis goes up against a Lakers side that has also allowed the second-most rebounds. He's also averaging 16.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals and went over 40 DK points in the last five games, including two above 50.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,100) vs. Nuggets

Tatum has been on fire of late with 31.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 blocks from the last five games. He tallied more than 45 DK points in 10 of 11, with four over 55. Tatum should be able to get his offense rolling against a Nuggets defense allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field, which ranks fifth-highest in the league.

Value Picks

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,800) at Warriors

Love averages 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20.5 minutes. He's surpassed 20 DK points in five of the last six outing, with one totalling 51. Love should have an advantage against the Warriors and their poor rebounding defense.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($5,000) at Thunder

Boucher is up for a major boost with both Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa out. He's averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20 minutes per game and topped 20 DK points in five of the last seven.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,100) vs Nuggets

Williams has started the last two and should maintain the role as the Celtics remain shorthanded. He's notched 12 DK points in each of the last two games, and over 19 in six of 10.

Terrence Ross, Magic ($4,300) vs. Suns

Ross is up for increased playing time as the Magic remain depleted in the backcourt. He averages 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27 minutes per game and is coming off an effort where he went off for 32.3 DK points.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,000) vs. Nuggets

White is in line for a boost as Malcolm Brogdon remains sidelined. He's averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and has gone over 20 DK points in three of the last five.

