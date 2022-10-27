Around the Association: Giannis Goes Off, Lillard Goes Down + More from Wednesday's NBA Slate

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome to another edition of Around the Association. Wednesday night brought us a high-octane 10-game slate full of close contests and big performances. Without further ado, lets dive into last night's madness:

Nightly Headlines

Lillard exits, Blazers lose

Damian Lillard and the red-hot Portland Trailblazers are one of the main headlines of the NBA season thus far. However, Miami rolled over Portland 119-98 after Damian Lillard was forced to exit the contest early due to a calf strain. The exact extent of the injury is still unknown at this time. If Lillard is forced to miss time, one would expect more significant numbers to come from Anfernee Simons. The 23-year-old has proven to be a more than capable scorer when given ample opportunities. Simons' 2021-22 averages in games with Lillard (27 GP): 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists Simons' 2021-22 averages in games without Lillard (30 GP): 22.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists

Miami got the job done with all five of its starters reaching double-figures. I was impressed by the performance of Caleb Martin, who finished with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals over 29 minutes. When he isn't fighting the other team, Martin is a sneaky good contributor for the Heat. Bam Adebayo: 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes.



Giannis leads Bucks over Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable during Milwaukee's 110-99 win over the Nets. The Greek Freak finished with 43 points (16-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. This marked Antetokounmpo's second consecutive 40-point outing while he continues to keep the Bucks undefeated at 3-0. Bobby Portis is making an early case to make his name heard in the Sixth Man of the Year conversations. The forward recorded his second double-double of the season with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes. Brook Lopez recorded six blocks for Milwaukee.

Brooklyn may be 1-3 to start the season, but none of the blame can be placed on Kevin Durant. The 34-year-old will not slow down, finishing the defeat with 33 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 39 minutes. Durant is averaging 32.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game to begin the season. Ben Simmons' underwhelming start to his Brooklyn Nets career continued during the loss to the Bucks. The point forward recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes of play. Simmons is still looking for his first double-digit scoring effort as a member of the Nets. Kyrie Irving: 27 points (9-21 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes.



Brunson and Knicks hang on in OT

One of the most controversial moves of free agency was Jalen Brunson signing a 4-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks. However, the haters have been quiet so far with Brunson balling in the Big Apple. The 26-year-old carried New York to an overtime win against Charlotte with 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes. Brunson is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists over his first six contests of the season. RJ Barrett continues to inefficiently produce numbers. The Duke product ended the win 22 points (9-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes. Barrett is shooting a poor 37.0 percent from the floor and a horrendous 14.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The injury bug continues to plague the Hornets with Terry Rozier joining LaMelo Ball on the sidelines due to his own ankle injury. The most positive takeaway from all of this is the re-emergence of Dennis Smith. The former first-round pick finished Wednesday's loss with 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 37 minutes. Smith is averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game and ranks as the 24th overall nine-category option thus far. Jalen McDaniels is another one of those overlooked players that is quietly having a very improved season. The 24-year-old recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during the loss. McDaniels is averaging 11.3 points per game this season which would easily mark a career-high for the San Diego State product.



Jokic and Nuggets keep Lakers winless

The back-to-back MVP was doing MVP things during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Lakers. Jokic finished with 31 points (12-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 35 minutes. This marked the Joker's first 30-point outing of the season Bruce Brown has been one of the most underrated free agency acquisitions of the year. The first-year Nugget started in place of Michael Porter (back) and finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes. Brown is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 assists. and 2.8 rebounds across 27.2 minutes per game to begin the season.

The Lakers continue to mightily struggle to start the season, falling to 0-4 after yet another abysmal shooting performance. Despite yet another defeat, Anthony Davis produced a solid game with 22 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes. AD ranks as the 12th overall nine-category fantasy option to start the season With Russell Westbrook (hamstring) on the sidelines, LeBron James recorded his best game as a facilitator this season. The 37-year-old ended the defeat with 19 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes. James is averaging 25.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game to begin his 19th season.



Biscuits!

After an underwhelming nine-point outing against the Spurs on Monday, Anthony Edwards responded in a major way during the Timberwolves' 134-122 rematch win over San Antonio. The Georgia product ended with 34 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 38 minutes. This marks Edwards' third 30-point showing in his last four appearances. My early-season pick for the most underrated player in the league is Jaylen Nowell. The 23-year-old point guard provided a spark for Minnesota off the bench, ending with 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes. Nowell is averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.8 minutes per game this season.

Despite the loss, Keldon Johnson produced yet another solid effort for San Antonio, ending with 27 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Johnson is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game and ranks as the 75th overall nine-category fantasy option this season. Doug McDermott: 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes.



Quick Hitters

Best and Worst of the Night

Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo - 43 points (16-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 43 points (16-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-14 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Dud of the Night: Tobias Harris - three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists across 34 minutes.

Tobias Harris - three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists across 34 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Paolo Banchero - 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

