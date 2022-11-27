NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

POR at BKN (-7), O/U: 221

GSW( (-1.5) at MIN, O/U: 234

IND (-1) at LAC, O/U: 223

MIA at ATL (-5), O/U: 222.5

Main

WAS at BOS (-7), O/U: 224

CLE (-7) at DET, O/U: 222.5

MEM (-4) at NYK, O/U: 231.5

PHI at ORL (-2.5), O/U: 214.5

DAL at MIL (-6), O/U: 215

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): Probable

Drew Eubanks (back): Questionable

Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

BKN - T.J. Warren (foot): Questionable

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable

MIA - Jamal Cain (illness): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Caleb Martin (illness): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (mouth): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Johnny Davis (groin), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable

Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

BOS - Jayson Tatum (ankle), Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

CLE - Caris LeVert (ankle), Jarrett Allen (hip): Questionable

Kevin Love (thumb), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee), Lamar Stevens (illness): OUT

DET - Jaden Ivey (knee), Hamidou Diallo (illness), Saddiq Bey (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Cory Joseph (illness), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT

MEM - Xavier Tillman (illness): OUT

Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (quadriceps), Cam Reddish (groin), Derrick Rose (toe): Questionable

PHI - Jaden Springer (quadriceps): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT

ORL - Terrence Ross (illness): Probable

Markelle Fultz (toe), Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee), Kevon Harris (illness), Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist), Pat Connaughton (illness): Questionable

Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,900) at Pistons

Garland averages 23.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's scored more than 20 points in the last seven games, including one where he totaled 51. Garland also topped 35 DK points in eight of the last 10 while going over 60 on two occasions. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up an average of 27.3 points to opposing point guards, which second-highest in the league.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,900) vs. 76ers

Wagner continues to impress averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 outings. He topped 32 DK points in nine of the last 10 while going over 40 three times. Wagner is up for added responsibility as the Magic remain shorthanded, and he should do well against the 76ers as they're missing their top-three players.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) vs. Wizards

Brown is up for a prominent role in the absence of Jayson Tatum. He's averaging 25.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals on the season and exceeded 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,700) at Magic

The Sixers and Magic are set to clash for the second straight game after Harris amassed 46 DK points in the first meeting Friday. He must continue to step up and lead the shorthanded 76ers and has averaged 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last three while Joel Embiid has been sidelined.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) at Pistons

Mobley faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up an average of 117.4 points and 46 rebounds per game. He averages 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals and went over 35 DK points in six of the last 10 outings with a high of 58.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,400) vs. Mavericks

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last five games. He topped 55 DK points in his last three while shooting 62 percent from the field. He should do well against the Mavs, who don't offer a major defensive presence in the frontcourt and average the second-fewest blocks per game.

Value Picks

Montrezl Harrell, 76ers ($4,600) at Magic

Harrell is up for his third straight start in the absence of Joel Embiid. He's averaging 12.0 points and 7.3 rebounds during this stretch with a peak of 25.8 DK points.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,500) vs. Wizards

With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Williams is expected to be back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench. He averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in eight games as a starter in early November where he hit a high of 40 DK points.

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers ($4,300) at Pistons

Osman is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across the last four games, including one where he generated 46.5 DK points. He should continue to see added playing time in the absence of Kevin Love and has a favorable matchup against the Pistons as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($3,900) vs. Mavericks

Allen started the last three and topped 21 DK points in each. He's set to face a Mavs team that picked up a third straight loss on Friday.

Jevon Carter, Bucks ($4,900) vs. Mavericks

Carter is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including one for 62.5 DK points. He should continue to play a major role as the Bucks continue to deal with injuries.

