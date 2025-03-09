Kevon Harris News: Season-high 35 points in G League

Harris posted 35 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Harris totaled 38 points over his previous three outings (10-37 FG), but he bounced back Friday by notching a season-high 35 points, marking his fourth outing with at least 30. Across 38 G League appearances, Harris has averaged 19.7 points while shooting 42.3 percent from deep.