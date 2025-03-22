Keyonte George News: Shines off the bench with 19 points

George finished Friday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes.

George has been a bright spot during a disappointing season. He's followed up a promising freshman campaign with a productive sophomore campaign. averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 56 games. Given the backcourt depth George provides, the Jazz may elect to make some roster moves in the offseason that could make him an every-day starter next year.