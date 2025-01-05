Kyle Kuzma News: Explodes for season-high 28 points
Kuzma posted 28 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 loss to the Pelicans.
It was Kuzma's best performance since returning from a rib injury and one of his finest overall this season, as the forward tallied a season-high 28 points to go with a full stat line Sunday. Over his last four games (two starts), Kuzma is averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.6 minutes. The 29-year-old's 31 minutes against the Pelicans were also his most since he rejoined Washington's lineup, so whatever minutes restrictions Kuzma may have had appear to have loosened.
