Patrick Williams Injury: Could return for upcoming road trip

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Sunday that Williams (knee) will begin ramping up this week and could be available for the team's two-game road trip that begins Thursday in Orlando, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Williams was sidelined for Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pacers, marking his sixth straight absence due to a right quadricep tendinitis in his right knee. Based on Donovan's comments, Williams will remain out Tuesday versus the Cavaliers, but if he's able to practice Wednesday, the 23-year-old forward might be back in action versus the Magic or for the final game of the road trip Saturday in Miami. Williams' eventual return could result in fewer minutes being available for Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips.