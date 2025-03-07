Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Taking Advantage of Increased Roles

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

With the Mavericks being so shorthanded, Grimes has moved into their starting lineup. Over nine games in that role, he has averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. He also shot 51.6% from the field. He's having an efficient season, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.1% from behind the arc. With plenty of minutes coming his way down the stretch, he might not be available in more than half of leagues for much longer.

It is shaping up to be a lost season for the 76ers. They still have a shot to claim the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, but that task has been made more difficult with Joel Embiid (knee) out. Tyrese Maxey (back) and Paul George (groin) have also missed time lately. If the 76ers continue to fall further back in the standings, it's possible that George gets shut down at some point as the calendar approaches April.

There have been several brutal injuries to star players over the past few weeks, and it comes at a terrible time in fantasy basketball as managers push for the playoffs. However, there are still plenty of appealing players to add off the waiver wire. Here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

There have been several brutal injuries to star players over the past few weeks, and it comes at a terrible time in fantasy basketball as managers push for the playoffs. However, there are still plenty of appealing players to add off the waiver wire. Here are six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers (53% available)

It is shaping up to be a lost season for the 76ers. They still have a shot to claim the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, but that task has been made more difficult with Joel Embiid (knee) out. Tyrese Maxey (back) and Paul George (groin) have also missed time lately. If the 76ers continue to fall further back in the standings, it's possible that George gets shut down at some point as the calendar approaches April.

With the Mavericks being so shorthanded, Grimes has moved into their starting lineup. Over nine games in that role, he has averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.4 three-pointers. He also shot 51.6% from the field. He's having an efficient season, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.1% from behind the arc. With plenty of minutes coming his way down the stretch, he might not be available in more than half of leagues for much longer.

Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks (63% available)

Veterans being rested is not a concern with the Hawks. Not only are they likely headed for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, but they are only two games back in the loss column from being the seventh seed. Gaining the seventh seed could help their chances of advancing past the Play-In Tournament and into the playoffs.

As the Hawks make a push for the playoffs, LeVert has become a key member of their second unit. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. He logged 29 minutes per game during that span and shot 50.8% from the field. The Hawks' depth is compromised with Vit Krejci (back) and Larry Nance (knee) out, which should continue to afford LeVert with plenty of minutes.

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers (70% available)

The Cavaliers are cruising to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They are eight games up on the Celtics in the loss column, so it would take a collapse of epic proportions for them to be caught in the standings. One of the keys to their success has been their improved bench, with Jerome being an important part of that unit.

Across his last 11 games, Jerome has averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. He shot 51.7% from the field and his usage rate is up to 23.1% for the season. That combination keeps him productive despite him logging an average of just 20 minutes per game. Jerome is instant offense, making him a great addition for fantasy managers in need of a scoring boost.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks (70% available)

The wheels have come off for the Mavericks. They are without their top big men in Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively (ankle). P.J. Washington (ankle) has also been in and out of the lineup. The final crushing blow came this week when Kyrie Irving was lost for the season because of a torn ACL. Shortly after that diagnosis was delivered, it was reported that there is a chance that Davis does not return from his injury this season.

The Mavericks' lack of depth is bad for the team, but it creates opportunities to take advantage of in fantasy basketball. One of their top players to consider adding is Marshall. He moved into the starting lineup Wednesday and produced 22 points, 10 rebounds and two three-pointers over 32 minutes against the Bucks. Across 14 games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes this season, Marshall has averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. Playing time shouldn't be an issue for him moving forward.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (70% available)

The Jazz have the third-worst record in the NBA. They only have one more win than the Hornets, so they could improve their lottery odds even further if they continue to fall down the standings. With that in mind, several of their veterans have been given games off lately. Even 23-year-old Walker Kessler has received games off for rest purposes.

With the Jazz missing so many starters lately, Filipowski has moved into an expanded role. Across 13 starts this season, he has averaged 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 three-pointers. Over his last nine games overall, he has averaged 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers. There will be games in which Kessler still plays, which will hurt Filipowski. However, those in daily lineup leagues who can move Filipowski in and out of their lineup based on who is available for the Jazz on a nightly basis should consider adding him.

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls (79% available)

The Bulls are just 25-38 but currently occupy the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets and 76ers aren't far behind them, but both teams have struggled to catch the Bulls in the standings, despite the Bulls going 3-7 over their last 10 games. Injuries have been a problem for the Bulls with Nikola Vucevic (calf), Patrick Williams (knee) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) all missing time recently.

Regardless of who has been available for the Bulls, they have shown that they want to play Buzelis more down the stretch. He is averaging 17 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged 27 minutes over their last 16 games. During that stretch, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers. He has been an efficient scorer, shooting 49.7% from the field and 85.7% from the free-throw line in that span. Those in deeper formats should target Buzelis if they need a boost in blocks and three-pointers.