Portland recalled Rupert from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.

Rupert is coming off a strong showing in the G League. He recorded 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. It remains to be seen if he'll get an extended look with Portland down the stretch.