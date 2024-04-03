NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at WAS: Lakers on two-game win streak; Wizards 7-31 at home

POR at CHA: Trail Blazers have dropped 10 in a row; Hornets on three-game slide

DET at ATL: Pistons 1-9 in last 10 games; Hawks 6-4 in last 10 games

OKC at BOS: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games

IND at BKN: Pacers on two-game slide; Nets 3-7 in last 10 games

MEM at MIL: Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games; Bucks 29-8 at home

ORL at NOP: Magic 7-3 in last 10 games; Pelicans on two-game slide

TOR at MIN: Raptors on 14-game slide; Timberwolves 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (knee), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura remain up for more action.

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe): Questionable; Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Landry Shamet (calf): OUT

Tristan Vukcevic, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

POR - Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT

Jabari Walker, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton remain up for bigger roles.

CHA - Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ankle): Probable; Miles Bridges (wrist): Doubtful; Vasilije Micic (shoulder), Nick Richards (foot), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Tre Mann, Bryce McGowens and Davis Bertans are up for expanded roles.

DET - Marcus Sasser (illness), Cade Cunningham (knee): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe): OUT

Troy Brown, Chimezie Metu and Tosan Evbuomwan are in line for more playing time.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter continue to see more playing time.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps), Jalen Williams (ankle): OUT

Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are up for a boost.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hand): Questionable

Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are in line for more opportunities.

IND - Myles Turner (finger): Questionable

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are in line for a boost.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (toe): Probable; Dennis Smith (hip): Questionable

MEM - John Konchar (heel): Doubtful; Vince Williams (knee), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.

MIL - Patrick Beverley (ankle), Damian Lillard (groin): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green may have to step up.

ORL - Caleb Houstan (ankle): Questionable

NOP - Jose Alvarado (oblique), Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall and Jordan Hawkins remain up for a boost.

TOR - Gary Trent (rest): Probable; Bruce Brown (knee): Doubtful; Ochai Agbaji (hip), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Kobi Simmons should continue to see bigger roles.

MIN - Mike Conley (rest), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid remain up for more responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,900) vs. Pistons

Murray is coming off a relatively modest performance with 35 DK points in the last game, but he is averaging 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals across the last 10 outings, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70.8. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards, and who are also dealing with injuries in the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Raptors

Edwards continues to lead the way for the Timberwolves, averaging 24.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including eight games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 65. He has a fantastic chance to get his offense going against the Raptors, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers and fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,400) at Nets

Siakam is coming off a quieter performance, with 27 DK points in the last game, but he is averaging 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 outings, including five with more than 45 DK points. He is also averaging 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals over his last two meetings with the Nets. Siakam must continue to come up big for his squad, as they fight to maintain a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,900) vs. Thunder

Porzingis is averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 blocks over his last five appearances, including a high of 49 DK points. He also came up huge with 57.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Thunder this season. The Celtics' big man is likely to feast again, as the Thunder give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game. Additionally, Porzingis may have to make a more prominent effort to score the ball if Brown is sidelined.

Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers ($7,600) at Hornets

Ayton looked good in two games back from a four-game absence, including finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the last game. Despite frequent absences, he has been great when in the lineup lately, averaging 21.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his last 10 appearances. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Thunder

Tatum is averaging 28.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 60.5. He has an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded at the power-forward position, and who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds and eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($6,700) vs. Raptors

Reid delivered 41.5 DK points in the last game, which marked the third time he topped 40 in the last five outings, while he is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He must continue to step up for his squad's shorthanded frontcourt, and he faces an excellent chance to prosper against the Raptors, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Dalano Banton, Trail Blazers ($6,900) at Hornets

Banton produced 51.3 DK points in the last game, which marked the third time he topped 50 in the last four outings, while he is averaging 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,000) vs. Raptors

Alexander-Walker is expected to start in place of Conley, and he has a great chance to excel against the struggling Raptors, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage per game. Alexander-Walker is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 19 starts this season, he also topped 20 DK points in eight of his last 10 starts.

Davis Bertans, Hornets ($3,600) vs. Trail Blazers

Bertans is in a groove, going over 20 DK points in two of the last three games, while averaging 12.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in that span. He has a good opportunity to pick up momentum as he is expected to start for his shorthanded squad. He should also find room to get his shot going against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-highest shooting percentage per game.

Chimezie Metu, Pistons ($4,300) at Hawks

Metu finished with 31 DK points in the most recent outing and topped 30 in two of the last five games, while averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across that span. He has a great chance to make his mark in a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, and who remain shorthanded.

