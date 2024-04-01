NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM at DET: Grizzlies on three-game slide; Pistons 2-8 in last 10 games

BKN at IND: Nets 3-7 in last 10 games; Pacers 6-4 in last 10 games

POR at ORL: Trail Blazers on nine-game slide; Magic 6-4 in last 10 games

BOS at CHA: Celtics 8-2 in last 10 games; Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games

PHX at NOP: Suns 20-17 on road; Pelicans 21-15 at home

ATL at CHI: Hawks 14-22 on road; Bulls 5-5 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Santi Aldama (illness): Questionable; John Konchar (heel): Doubtful; Vince Williams (knee), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens should also get more action.

DET - Marcus Sasser (illness), Cade Cunningham (knee): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe): OUT

Troy Brown, Chimezie Metu and Tosan Evbuomwan are in line for more playing time.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (toe), Dennis Smith (hip): OUT

Trendon Watford is up for a boost.

POR - Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Dalano Banton remain up for bigger roles.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hand), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring): Questionable

Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Xavier Tillman are in line for more opportunities.

CHA - Vasilije Micic (shoulder), Nick Richards (foot): Questionable; Mark Williams (back): OUT

Tre Mann and Grant Williams could be up for expanded roles.

NOP - Jose Alvarado (oblique), Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall and Jordan Hawkins remain up for a boost.

ATL - Kobe Bufkin (toe): Questionable; Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter continue to see more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,500) at Hornets

White continues to provide a fantastic effort from the backcourt, averaging 17.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 61.5 DK points. He has a great opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-highest shooting percentage per game, and who continue to deal with a number of injuries in the backcourt. White could also be up for a bigger role is Brown is out.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,000) at Pelicans

Booker is coming off a couple of relatively quiet outings but has averaged an impressive 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Pelicans, but he should find an advantage against their shorthanded backcourt. Booker also finished with 67 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pelicans.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,500) at Hawks

DeRozan continues to step up and help lead his squad in their playoff push, as he has averaged 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including seven games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 67.3. He has an excellent opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game. DeRozan finished with 39.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Banchero leads his squad and has averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.5. He has a great opportunity to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who are likely to remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint and the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,900) vs. Hawks

Vucevic remains consistent for his squad, averaging 17.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50.8. He has an ideal opportunity to excel against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint. Vucevic also finished with 44.8 DK points in his last encounter with the Hawks.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Hornets

Tatum continues to lead the way for the Celtics, averaging 29.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He should have a fantastic opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fourth-highest shooting percentage per game to opposing power forwards. Tatum also finished with 77.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hornets.

Mid-Range Money

Cam Thomas, Nets ($7,100) at Pacers

Thomas topped 44 DK points in each of the last three games, including a high of 55 DK points, while averaging 32.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has a good chance to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards. Thomas finished with 33.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pacers.

GG Jackson, Grizzlies ($6,100) at Pistons

Jackson is five games removed from a career-high 35-point performance. He has also averaged 20.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points. He has a great chance to keep rolling and shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,800) vs. Nets

McConnell continues to deliver a solid supporting role off the bench, averaging 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including eight with more than 20 DK points and a high of 32.8. He should have an opportunity to stand out against the Nets' second unit, as the squad is shorthanded and lacks a consistent backcourt rotation.

Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($4,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Isaac missed Saturday's game against Memphis but has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across his last five appearances, including a high of 41.3 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who continue to deal with a number of injuries, and who do not do a great job containing opposing frontcourts.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($4,600) vs. Hawks

Despite remaining in a bench role, Drummond has averaged 9.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points within the last four outings. He is likely to fill it up against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

